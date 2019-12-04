Two of bass music’s finest up-and-comers have joined forces on a brand new single that will have you bobbing your head until 2020.

Jackson, Mississippi’s TVBOO and New Orleans, Lousiana’s Klutch have just released “Prophet,” a grime-filled bass scorcher that is full of nasty verses, wobbly wubs and intense bass. The new single is bound to command dance floors across America thanks to TVBOO’s custom-crafted basslines and Klutch’s raw emotion.

Sharing the stage with some of the biggest DJs in the world, TVBOO is quickly making a name for himself far beyond his Southern roots. He’s played festivals like Buku Arts & Music Project, had residencies in clubs such as Republic NOLA, and has accumulated over 400,000 streams on his original music.

The new single is out now via Music High Court and available to stream/download here.

