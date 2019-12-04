Two of bass music’s finest up-and-comers have joined forces on a brand new single that will have you bobbing your head until 2020.

Jackson, Mississippi’s TVBOO and New Orleans, Lousiana’s Klutch have just released “Prophet,” a grime-filled bass scorcher that is full of nasty verses, wobbly wubs and intense bass. The new single is bound to command dance floors across America thanks to TVBOO’s custom-crafted basslines and Klutch’s raw emotion.

Sharing the stage with some of the biggest DJs in the world, TVBOO is quickly making a name for himself far beyond his Southern roots. He’s played festivals like Buku Arts & Music Project, had residencies in clubs such as Republic NOLA, and has accumulated over 400,000 streams on his original music.

Klutch found his beginnings in the pop-punk and hardcore scenes of the mid-2000s, where he cut his teeth in bands before following his intuition into the world of dance music. The fan-favorite DJ producer is quickly ascending into notoriety and undoubtedly has a bright future ahead of him.

The new single is out now via Music High Court and available to stream/download here.

