Bringing 2019 to a close with a bang this month is Haan808, a highly exciting producer hailing from New Zealand. His intricate style caught the attention of trap behemoth UZ and his Quality Goods Records imprint who released his debut single, “Letting Go” featuring rapper Yuneer Gainz, last month.

He is back with an EP this Friday and we can’t wait to delve into it. One of the tracks from Light Of Guidance is “Caged Inside,” and we have the exclusive premiere of it below. It runs deep and progressive with splintered percussion giving it an electric urgency.

2020 is shaping up to be a strong one for Haan808 and we urge you to keep your eyes on this talented artist. Check out “Caged Inside” here and pre-save the EP here.

