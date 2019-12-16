After dropping the news to fans over the summer, KAYZO and Subtronics have dropped their hugely anticipated new collaboration “Braincase.” The two producers have been taking the world of bass music by storm as of late, so it was only a matter of time before they joined forces.

It’s a real genre-buster, tongue-in-cheek patchwork of styles and rhythms with plenty of signature sounds from both. From Subtronics’ explosion of bass and razor-sharp percussion to KAYZO’s shredding guitar solos, their combined production will hook you in from start to finish.

Both easily recognized as quality providers of multi-influence bass sounds, their massive collaboration on “Braincase” just proves that they’re both set to take 2020 by storm. Take a listen for yourself below.

