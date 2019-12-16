The decade is quickly coming to a close and while there’s a lot to look back upon, there is equally as much to look forward to.

If this past year taught us anything, it’s that the next generation of artists is coming in for the kill. From newcomers like 15-year-old Moore Kismet who are paving the way for an entire demographic of young artists to names like Awoltalk spearheading genre surges, there’s no denying that that this list is one of our most diverse and exciting ones yet.

This year, we are focusing on some of the incredible women shining in their respective genres, including Blossom, Jinx, Kendoll, Level Up, Lucille Croft, Softest Hard, Wenzday and VNSSA. We are also pleased to shine a light on artists who have been in the spotlight for several years, but are bound to have their biggest years yet, such as Oski, TYNAN and Zeke Beats.

Check out our complete list of Artists to Watch in 2020 below and let us know who you think we missed. We can’t wait to see what this next year of music brings!

AVANCE | Awoltalk | Blossom | Blvk Sheep | Effin | Floret Loret | ISOxo | JAWNS | Jinx | Jon Casey | Juelz | Kendoll | Knock2 | Leotrix | Level Up | LOUIEJAYXX | Lucille Croft | LUZCID | Moore Kismet | Nitepunk | Oski | Rome in Silver | RUVLO | Shanghai Doom | Softest Hard | TRVCY | TYNAN | Wenzday | VNSSA | ZEKE BEATS