On Friday the 13th, mau5trap blew the lid off its elusive, 23-track compilation: We Are Friends, Vol. 9. Since 2013, deadmau5‘s curated collection has been a catalyst for electro dynamos (e.g., Wax Motif, REZZ, No Mana, BlackGummy, i_o, Dillon Nathaniel) as well as Joel Zimmerman originals like “Suckfest9001” or “Polaris.”

“We Are Friends holds a very special place in my heart,” said two-time WAF contributor Julian Gray. “I fell in love with deadmau5’s music in grade school, around 2010, and naturally became a fan of his record label. Year after year, I found We Are Friends one of the most exciting projects they distributed: a compilation of new, budding artists introduced into the mau5trap family. In 2013, as I got heavily into music writing, being a part of a WAF compilation became a long-time goal. Last year, I achieved that goal — making my WAF debut on Vol. 8. I’m so honored to be a part of this year’s compilation, and I’m proud to be a part of the history of this incredible series.”

