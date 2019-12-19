Dubstep aficionado Snails is back this week with his highly-anticipated new EP, World of Slime. Fans have laid in wait for several months, being held over with a number of bone-crushing singles. Now, the entire EP can finally be heard, complete with three more brand new tracks.

Kicking things off is one of these new tunes, “Grime Rate” with Barely Alive. The bass comes booming out of the gate, with insane drops that utilize Snails’ signature vomit bass sounds. Immediately following is “Front 2 Back,” the previous single that is quite literally made for large crowd participation. Other highlights include single “RKO” featuring EDM’s favorite rapping collaborator Rico Act, plus the other two brand new releases; the Carbin and Big Ali-assisted body-mover “Tear it Up” and Snails’ VIP of his Wooli collab, “Snailephant,” which breathes new life into the already great original.

The World of Slime EP comes in turn with the DJ’s World of Slime Tour, which is wrapping up in a few more major cities. The multi-faceted artist has also announced the second volume of his The Shell comic book series called MISSION: SLUGGTOPIA. Check it out here, and view World of Slime tour dates below.

SNAILS WORLD OF SLIME TOUR DATES:

12/19 – Believe Music Hall – Atlanta, GA

12/26 – Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY

12/27 – The Bluestone – Columbus, OH

12/28 – Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

12/29 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

12/30 – Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH

12/31 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Detroit, MI

