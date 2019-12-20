Techno lovers, rejoice! Ultra released a more expansive lineup to their underground brand, Resistance, ahead of their return to Bayfront Park. The techno output has hypnotized fans since its inception by bringing tour-de-force production and a blinding amount of talent. Resistance is back with another three-day installment of musical wizardry that includes debuts, legendary back-to-backs and three whole days of the Carl Cox Megastructure. This, of course, means three unique sets by the man himself, Carl Cox.

Taking place at Ultra Miami from March 20-22, Resistance Miami will include sets from Adam Beyer B2B Cirez D, Amelie Lens, ANNA, CamelPhat, Carl Cox, Dubfire B3B Nicole Moudaber B3B Paco Osuna, Eats Everything, Gorgon City, Jamie Jones B3B Carl Cox B3B The Martinez Brothers, Loco Dice, Maceo Plex B2B Carl Cox, Nic Fanciulli, Pan-Pot, Richie Hawtin, Solardo and Tale of Us.

This lineup would be enough to rival any festival in Europe, but Ultra went one step further with special guests including Anfisa Letyago (debut), ARTBAT (debut), Brennen Grey, Butch, Christopher Coe (live), Dom Dolla, Enrico Sangiuliano, Matador (live), Michael Bibi (debut) B2B Dennis Cruz (debut), Nastia, POPOF, Rafa Barrios, Reinier Zonneveld (live) and Technasia B3B Hector B3B Carlo Lio.

Any Ultra veteran will know that a breather from Carl Cox Megastructure is needed at some point. Resistance will be debuting their outdoor stage, The Cove. The waterfront stage will bring a lush and tropical vibe that combines perfectly with hard-hitting bass and elevated BPM.

Ultra always delivers something special during the holiday season, and this year is no exception. It seems an utterly stacked lineup of underground music is Ultra’s way of saying, “Happy Holidays.”

Tickets and additional information can be found via ultramusicfestival.com.