We’re stoked to chat with recent Quality Goods Records associate Haan808, who dropped both a single and EP on the UZ-headed label at the tail- end of 2019. He talks us through his specific future trap style, and how he approaches tune-making. Check it out as we head Behind The Bass!

Hey, thanks for joining us! How are you feeling now that your EP is finally out for everyone to hear?

No problem, happy to do this interview! It definitely doesn’t feel real. I started writing this EP over a year and this project means a lot to me as an artist and person in general. Overall it feels surreal, to be honest.

You’ve been in the game for some time, but how long exactly have you been making music for?

I still consider myself to be a baby in the industry, though. I’ve got a lot to learn, I’ve been writing music since I was 12/13 years old. I’m 23 now, so been writing music roughly for 11 years.

What/who/where inspires you the most creatively?

No one in particular inspires me but it’s a whole plethora of things. My older brother, who is a stand up comedian. My father, and a handful of my homies who also write music.

What are your favourite parts about being an artist? If you could change one thing about it, what would it be?

I guess I would say that I’m allowed to write and make what I love to create and people enjoy it. The feeling of making a track and releasing it is scary but also very rewarding. However one thing I would change is that I wish I was more detached. I want to have detachment from my projects and art. It’s a creative curse.

How long ago did you start working Lights Of Guidance? What was the initial creative drive behind it?

Lights Of Guidance came about when I was travelling. I had a mini tour and was stopping over countries to visit family. The whole idea of this project is for me to be content with what I create finally, and not to please the people I control but myself.

Out of all its tracks, do you have a particular favourite?

None. All tracks are sexy to me in their own little sexy way.

How was the creative process with Yuneer Gainz on “Letting Go”?

Really simple. Easy to work with and it was mainly just via email. The heads of Quality Goods and MGMT really took over that process.

If you could collaborate with any artist or act on earth, whom would you choose and why?

That’s a tough question because I want to collaborate with so many. But off the top of my head right now I’d say Drake, Slipknot and probably Skrillex.

What sets you apart with your sound, and with you as an artist?

I’m not really too sure. I assume that would be a better question to ask my fans or the people that listen to me. However I can say the intent of why I write contributes a lot to the sound and how I want the people to feel when listening. Telling a story in a single track is important for me. That’s why I like to add multiple genres in one track.

Which direction do you want to take over the next year? Any plans you can share with us?

2020 is going to be interesting. Definitely more music from me with the QGR family and more shows overseas in the States.