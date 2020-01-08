Rising Australian producer Leotrix makes his Dim Mak debut with a brand new release on the label’s New Noise imprint.

The 20-year-old producer who recently made waves with his Hive EP on Never Say Die’s Black Label and a collaboration with Moody Good on Gud Vibrations keeps his hot streak going with the jolting new single. “Newdance” is a high-energy banger that showcases cutting-edge sound design, house-inspired rhythms and three impactful drops.

The single, which has already garnered support from tastemakers like Slushii, Zomboy, ATLiens, 12th Planet and more, is out now. Stream/download here.

Connect with Leotrix: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud