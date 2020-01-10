Whethan emerges today with new single and music video “Stay Forever,” the lead single from his highly anticipated forthcoming album, FANTASY.

“Stay Forever” features electro-pop group STRFKR, and perfectly blends the artists’ styles. The result is a high-energy, futuristic bop. The track is accompanied by a TRON-esque visual, which features Whethan riding an all-white motorbike through time and space, before beginning a mini jam sesh with a studiously dressed and wigged Josh Hodges of STRFKR.

In addition to the album, Whethan has also recently announced his Fantasy Tour, which begins March 26th in Los Angeles, two months after the producer’s journey through the Dominican Republic on the Holy Ship! Cruise, January 22-26. Get tickets and info here, and check out this sweet audiovisual for “Stay Forever” below.

