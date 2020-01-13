Franky Nuts has been creating massive waves amongst highly esteemed peers throughout the past few years. In 2019, the artist truly blossomed with the release of his tunes on several major record labels including Circus Records, Jauz’s Bite This!, Never Say Die and Mad Decent.

Now the artist is starting 2020 off in the best way possible, with a remix of Flux Pavilion’s smash hit from Summer 2019, “Somebody Else” featuring GLNNA. Franky Nuts’ remix combines the most satisfying parts of the original, including the angelic vocals from GLNNA and the perfectly designed bassline. Franky then spins it perfectly in new fashion by adding a dubstep headbanger drop to the first build and follows it seamlessly with a smooth and melodic future bass drop to end.

Franky Nuts has already hit major festivals on the circuit including Parookaville, Lowlands, Fabric London and Rampage Festival and the newcomer has big plans for 2020.

