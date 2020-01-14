Veteran producer Fytch has blessed fans with a highly-anticipated new single and his first of 2020, “Radiate.” Out now on MrSuicideSheep’s Seeking Blue, the track symbolizes a new beginning in the DJ’s often complicated life.

“Radiate” is a compelling and gorgeous piece of future bass, featuring dreamy bass-influenced production and Fytch’s own understated vocals, singing lyrics about looking forward to a bright future. The lyrics have personal meaning to Fytch’s own life. After dealing with being separated from his girlfriend and home base of Boston while dealing with the stress of artist visas and changing management, it would seem that Fytch is finally ready to let go and look forward to his own future. With a new year ahead of us, it seems he’s primed to do just that.

