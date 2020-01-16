It should come as no surprise that Zeds Dead have their fingers on the pulse of electronic music’s budding talent, and WE ARE DEADBEATS VOL. 4 is a 15-track, 55-minute indicator. This recent release succeeds Zeds Dead’s ground-breaking LP, 2016’s Northern Lights.

The record includes collaborations with Holly, Subtronics, Deathpact, Loge21, DNMO, GG Magree, Omar LinX, Urbandawn, Ganja White Night, Dion Timmer, Delaney Jane, Champagne Drip, Jauz, Delta Heavy, DROELOE and Slushii.

“It [WE ARE DEADBEATS VOL. 4] took shape very organically,” said the pair. “What was once meant to be a sort of precursor to our album eventually transformed into an album of its own, and we’re incredibly happy with how it turned out. That second Zeds Dead album is still coming though!”

Delve into WE ARE DEADBEATS VOL. 4 below.

