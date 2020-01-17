Bass music up-and-comer CHOMPPA lends his talents to Walter Wilde and SubDocta’s “Suga” on SubCarbon Records as part of an official remix package featuring Tyro, Notixx and more.

The wonky rendition is full of gritty sound design, minimal drums and mind-bending levels of energy. It’s no wonder why the producer’s affinity for wubs and wobbles has caught the attention of labels like Ganja White Night’s SubCarbon, Boogie T’s Drama Club Records and Spicy Bois.

The remix is out now along with several other remixes that will surely satisfy. Stream/download the full package here.

Connect with CHOMPPA: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud