It takes a lot for a show to leave me dumbfounded these days, but G Jones did just that this past weekend at New York City’s iconic Webster Hall for his Ineffable Truth performance.

The live A/V show, which celebrated the release of his 2018 album, The Ineffable Truth, was a well-thought-out experience that had the venue’s two-story main room packed to the brim with eager fans. The lineup included Smokestax, Sayer, Machinedrum and ended with a 90-minute G Jones set.

As he navigated through releases from The Ineffable Truth and 2019’s Tangential Zones EP, lights and visuals moved in tandem with his nasty basslines and meticulous melodies. His stage persona was calm as fans moved in a frenzy to his carefully curated soundtrack.

Not one to refrain from playing unreleased music, the multifaceted musician shared several unreleased songs that varied in style and energy, continuing to prove his versatility and agility as a producer. A finale of what has been rumored to be Eprom’s edit of “In Your Head’ was just the cherry on top of an incredible evening.

The show wasn’t synonymous with your typical high-energy bass music show, but that’s why I think G Jones’ success has seemingly skyrocketed throughout the past couple of years. His ability to combine his unique breed of experimental music with a full A/V experience makes it easy to walk in and know that, without a doubt, you are at a G Jones show.

Stream The Ineffable Truth below and find all upcoming G Jones tour dates here.

