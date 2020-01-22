New York City’s Governors Ball Music Festival has announced its 2020 lineup, and it may be their very best one yet.

The festival, taking place Friday, June 5th through Sunday, June 7th on beautiful Randall’s Island Park, will feature performances from fan-favorites like Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Flume, Miley Cyrus, Solange and many more.

The 2020 edition of the festival will mark a major milestone as the festival’s 10th year in the City That Never Sleeps, and what better way to celebrate than with a lineup of over 65 incredible acts?

3-day GA and VIP tickets (including payment plan options) will be available via GovBall.com beginning Friday, January 17th at 12:00 PM ET.

