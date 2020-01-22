Miami’s favorite alternative festival, III Points, released another bold and speculator lineup full of rare bookings, nostalgic acts, avant-garde newcomers, and Miami favorites.

With their seventh edition in hand, the biggest acts on the bill include indie rock legends, the Strokes, the dynamic and legendary hip-hop group Wu Tang Clan, Sweden’s electropop queen, Robyn, and the return of Disclosure.

In typical III Points fashion, there is a little something for everyone: if you’re into pulsating bass-fueled techno, Green Velvet, Danny Daze b2b Mall Grab and Mano Le Tough are just a few to keep you dancing the night away. The festival will also showcase the return of production network Boiler Room, which broadcasts sets from underground DJs in various locations across the world. If you want something more laidback and chill, but also with a pulse, acts like Tycho, Bedouin, Caribou, and Acid Pauli will have you covered.

Of course, explore some magnificent experimental sounds with Park Hye Jin, Yves Tumor and Ariel Pink. III Points will always highlight Miami-centric talent and this year is no exception with acts like Ms. Mada, Ashley Venom, INVT, Sister System, and Butterfly System, to name a few.

Last year, III Points announced that they would be pushing the festival from February to May with a two-day schedule instead of their usual three-day slot. The festival promised that the loss of the third day would not jeopardize the integrity of the lineup and they kept their promise.

It appears whenever III Points makes a change, whether that be the date, location, or schedule, they always pull through and deliver a stellar production and fantastic lineup that is thought-provoking and gives you a major case of FOMO.

III Points will be returning May 1 and 2 at Mana Wynwood in Miami, Florida. Tickets will go on sale January 24 at 10 a.m. ET via iiipoints.com.