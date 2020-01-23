As we edge closer and closer to Ultra weekend, we can only expect the highly anticipated second phase of the festival’s 2020 lineup. Aside from an already stellar phase one, Ultra delivered on additional acts in a matter that is both expansive and impressive.

Additional support to their live performers include Griffin, Laserface by Gareth Emery, and the long-awaited return of the French phenom, Madeon. Additionally, Ultra included more headliners like Oliver Heldens, Malaa b2b DJ Snake, and the return of Kygo. While Ultra released their full Resistance lineup last month, they also added unstoppable tech house DJ Loco Dice to the phase two roster as well.

The supporting acts are seemingly endless, but some noticeable performers include Boys Noize (live), Bassjackers b2b Dr Phunk, Fedde Le Grand, Frank Walker, Krewella (live), Laidback Luke, Lost Frequencies, Markus Schulz, Nicky Romero, Sander Van Doorn presents Purple Haze, Snails b2b Kill The Noise, and Tchami.

Ultra is set to return to Bayfront Park on March 20, 21, and 22. While it is guaranteed there will be many more surprises in store, attendees can already expect legendary b2bs, three full days of techno courtesy of Resistance, and rare stage takeovers. Buckle up; Ultra is almost here.

Tickets and information can be found via ultramusicfestival.com.