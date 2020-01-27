I love future bass. I love how weird it can get. I love how ‘jazzy’ it feels, I love that it is both heavy and melodic at the same time, and I love that there are so many cool and weird versions of it out there that it has seemingly endless subgenres. It can be hard and heavy like Justin OH’s single “She’s A Killer” or more mellow like Cashmere Cat’s “Mirror Maru” and everything in between. For me, it is almost the perfect bass music subgenre. So you can imagine my excitement when I heard I’d be writing about a new future bass piece off of Dim Mak’s New Noise imprint which seeks to, in their own words, “focu[s] on cutting edge sounds from burgeoning artists across the genre spectrum.” I had never heard of TRVCY before, but I was still excited.

Man, am I kicking myself for not hopping on this Argentinian producer’s bandwagon back when his first EP dropped in 2018 (Stay Out). His music blends everything I love about the genre from Cashmere Cat’s deep future garage-inspired vibes to Valentine’s funky, glitchy, chiptune pop goodness to Justin OH’s heaviness and a splash of Virtual Riot-level sound design. TRVCY may be my new favorite artist for 2020, and I have “Crying For No Reason” to thank for that.

This track has lush flowing pads underpinning a sparkling melody provided by bells with just the right amount of bit-crushed goodness. The chord structure is experimental and falls in and out of key in the most interesting and enjoyable ways. The drops are varied and continually evolving. The breaks are gorgeous and draw inspiration from lofi hip-hop, Burial-esque future garage, and cinematic orchestral pieces you typically only find in films or music from Porter Robinson. The energy of this track is a perfect and constant push and pull that makes me want to dance, but the melodic and harmonic content makes me want to listen to it over and over again. The only thing I have to say as a critique is that at 2 minutes, 43 seconds, it leaves me wanting more. Then again, this might be the genius of this track. It keeps me looping it, which this track does very smoothly, and made me go out and check out the rest of TRVCY’s discography on Spotify.

I, frankly, can not get enough of this track or this artist. Make sure you go check it out, TRVCY is definitely one to watch in 2020.