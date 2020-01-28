Mad Decent dished out Angeleno Valentino Khan‘s extended play, House Party Remixes, a shuffler’s Shangri-la.

Khan laid the groundwork last August with his six-track House Party release, “I set out to make an EP with a simple concept: great house music. Even though it’s been the backbone of dance music, I still have always looked to drive the sound forward. I wanted you to be able to listen to the music anywhere. Driving in the car, in your bedroom, at the club or played out at a festival.”

Bass house, future bass and trap trinkets galore! Who better than Tchami, Ibranovski, Drezo, Born Dirty, Eliminate and Schade to gussy up the place — truly turning House [Party] into a home?

Make yourself comfortable; play Valentino Khan’s House Party Remixes below.