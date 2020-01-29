Sam Lamar returns to Black Tiger Sex Machine’s Kannibalen Records with a brand new single that is sure to turn heads.

The Montreal producer induces goosebumps with ominous melodies, sinister atmospheres and his signature gritty sound design. His low frequencies shine through the silence thanks to the track’s strong production value, which is a trait quickly making him a household name.

Lamar just closed out support for Kai Wachi’s DEMIGOD Tour, which saw him perform in many states across the US. There’s no question that the rising act is bound to have a massive 2020.

Stream/download “The Prediction” here.

Connect with Sam Lamar: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud