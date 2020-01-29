Tomorrowland has long since been considered one of the best music festivals of all time, let alone the top of its class for electronic festivals across the globe. With an unmatched culture, an endearing cult following, phenomenal production and an immersive resplendence, it really is hard to beat this colorful mega-fest.

The good news is they’ve made it even harder to compete, with the recent drop of its 2020 lineup. Tomorrowland takes place over two weekends, July 17-19 and July 24-26, and throughout those two consecutive periods, roughly 700 artists will take the stage to play to about 500,000 eager faces. The lineup for both weekends has been announced and it blows the roof off of all the festival’s competitors, with producers and DJs from every genre playing b2b sets, special production experiences and unique aliases that fans cannot wait to experience.

Some big-name performances that are on a cannot-miss basis will be Eric Prydz, playing his breathtaking Holosphere, Jauz b2b NGHTMRE taking over the bass situation, Carl Cox playing a Daybreak session for those techno-heads, Nervo hosting their own stage while playing b2b with W&W, Oliver Heldens vs. Tchami, and so much more.

With the 2020 theme being ‘Reflection of Love‘, Tomorrowland has promised the warmest of environments, with the focal point being unity, compassion and camaraderie, always making those present feel 100% at home and embraced by friendship all for the love of music.

