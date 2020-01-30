If you aren’t familiar, Noiseporn once had a record label by the name of Noiseporn Records. We used to release music from talented artists such as What So Not, Religion, and many more.

We’re happy to announce that we’re coming back! We’re now accepting demos for new releases and will plan on delivering killer underground dance music for the masses. Our parent company, Symphonic, will handle the distribution of music and will be taking a portion of royalties to donate to charity as apart of their “Sleev3s” initiative.

The “Sleev3s” initiative of Symphonic is a collective of in-house record labels by the distributor with a portion of royalties going towards charities. Noiseporn Records royalties will go towards the Girls Rock Camp Alliance and its affiliate, Girls Rock St. Pete. Girls Rock St. Pete is a grassroots movement that uses music as a medium to promote self-confidence, creativity, and a strong sense of community among girls ages 8-17.

For now, enjoy our back catalog and expect new releases to be announced soon.