Hawke’s Bay-bred BAYNK‘s Jock Nowell-Usticke has released a vibrant music video for his synth-pop piece, “DOWN” (feat. Golden Vessel & Akurei), via AllPoints — an independent record label based in London and Paris.

The visual for “DOWN” is the first installment of a four-part series entitled “A STUDY IN MOVEMENT,” “a look into individualistic interpretation and the relationship between music & dance.” It was directed by BAYNK himself and nightwindow.co; world-renowned choreographer, [Josh] Taiwan Williams, plays the lead dancer.

Over the past 5 years, Nowell-Usticke has earned his stripes as a force to be reckoned with: supported by more than 1.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Presently, he is in the thick of a headlining North American tour.

View BAYNK’s “DOWN” below.

