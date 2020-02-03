Canada’s Ever After music festival has announced a lineup that is stacked from top to bottom.

The three-day event will be headlined by SLANDER b2b Subtronics, REZZ and Zeds Dead – four of dance music’s arguably most in-demand acts. Joining the bill are names like Black Tiger Sex Machine, Liquid Stranger, SVDDEN DEATH Presents: VOYD, Nora En Pure and more.

The festival will take place Friday, June 12 to Sunday, June 14. Tickets are available here, but don’t sleep on them because they’re bound to go quickly.