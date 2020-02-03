Moody Good‘s Edwin “Eddie” John Jefferys unchained the ferocious animal that is his Goofball: Repackaged extended play. Appointed by Jefferys and Never Say Die Records, Kill the Noise, TYNAN, Ookay and Kompany, turned Moody Good’s March 2019 Goofball topsy-turvy — going balls to the wall in their 12-minute magnum opus, morphing the dubstep/trap/future bass medley into musical masochism.

“I flipped this Moody Good remix a bunch of different ways in here and see how many drops I could fit in one tune, good times,” said Kill the Noise’s Jacob Stanczak. “Mad respect to the guy, been a fan for a long time. This tune was a favorite. It was fun to fuck around with!”

Let your freak flag fly with Moody Good’s Goofball: Repackaged below.