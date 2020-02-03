Three years in the making — San Holo‘s Sander van Dijck and Broods‘ singer Georgia Josiena Nott let it all hang out in their electronic pop single and music video for “Honest” via bitbird/Astralwerks. Directed by Mason Thorne, the kingpin behind The Bloody Beetroots‘ “Nothing But Love,” “Honest” has amassed over YouTube 101,600 views within the first three days of its release.

“It delves into the idea of being as genuine as possible when you meet someone, even if nothing comes of it,” said van Dijck. “I would rather be transparent from the start than create a false of who I am or what I expect.”

Have a look-see at San Holo’s “Honest” (ft. Broods) below.