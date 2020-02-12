Teez and Dawrin x Mainecoon team up for a future pop/trap-inspired collaboration on Paradise Circus that you’re bound to have on repeat for the rest of the year.

The American producer and electronic/pop duo team up for the new single, which follows the success of the former’s “Whistle” with Jersey club sensation 4B. No stranger to successful releases, Teez incorporates his future bass, club and dance influences into the brand new single, which feels like a refreshing breeze on a hot summer day.

“I first heard of Darwin & Mainecoon, with their release “Isolated” (feat. Akalex). That track completely re-inspired my musical direction & creativity,” said Teez. “I immediately contacted Darwin & Mainecoon to work on a project, as soon as I could. They sent me over an early export of ‘Without You.’ Instantly, I was hooked by Darwin’s voice & the melodic structure of the track. They sent me over the stems & I took my time perfecting ‘Without You,’ start to finish. After several versions & feedback – a year later ‘Without You’ is completed.”

Moving forward into this next decade, I want to transform my sound from the Jersey Club producer – to the musician. I’m excited to share all my new music with the world. Enjoy ‘Without You.” – Teez

There’s no doubt that this trio is a match made in heaven, and we can’t wait to hear more from acts. Stream/download “Without You” below on Paradise Circus.

