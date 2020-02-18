With releases on labels like Ganja White Night’s SubCarbon Records, Disciple Round Table, Bassrush and more, it’s apparent that Computa is one of the bass music scene’s most exciting and promising names at the moment.

The DJ/producer’s 2019 was filled with a consistent stream of releases and his 2020 is looking just as bright. With the recent announcement of a Red Rocks performance in support of Ganja White Night and the forthcoming release of his debut EP, this rising act is set to continue sharing his unique style in new ways.

Stream Computa’s exclusive guest mix below, featuring heaps of IDs, including collaborations with Slippy, Control Freak, TVBOO and MIZE as well as releases from names like Tisoki, Must Die!, Barely alive and more.

Tracklist:

0:01 – Computa – ID

++ oddprophet & trvcy – clean up

++ dion timmer – plug me in vip

++ leotrix – hive bounce (bukez finest remix)

2:05 – tisoki – relate

2:36 – samplifire – infection

3:10 – computa & control freak – ID

++ – hairitage – punch the shit

4:36 – led dream & schlump – R.A.V.E.

++ barely alive & eliminate – crank it

++ effin – uncomfortable

++ hydraulix & krischvn – chopper

7:45 – modern tvlking- swvmp

9:05 – Computa- distorted

9:42 – stvca – shift

10:44 – Computa – ID

12:36 – Tynan – Mal De Mar VIP

14:10 – Computa – Wavey

++ Ray Volpe – ID

++ Must Die – funeral zone

17:00 – Computa – ID

18:30 – Computa – ID

19:06 – Computa – Whisper VIP /

++ Flume – Never Be Like You // acapella

20:15 – Slippy x Computa – ID

21:20 – Computa x Mize – ID

23:00 – Computa – ID

24:20 – Computa – ID

26:15 – Computa x Tvboo – ID

28:00 – Computa – ID

Connect with Computa: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud