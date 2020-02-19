Producer, songwriter and DJ Mako has excelled with his new single “Chameleon.” Out now for release through Ultra Music, this dance track is a precursor to his sophomore LP Fable, which is due for release later this year.

It is the second single to land from the collection and comes with a wicked lyric video, which can be viewed below. Arriving ahead of several versions that feature other artists’ work, “Chameleon” is, according to Mako, “the second release from my upcoming record – it’s a Fable that leans on the struggles with social anxiety and isolation that I’ve carried with me throughout my life and well into adulthood living in Hollywood.”

Take a listen to it below.

Connect with Mako: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud