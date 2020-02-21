Dubstep producer and sound design extraordinaire Effin returns to Never Say Die Records to continue his pattern of thematically titled singles.

Out now, “Cheese” is a high-energy destroyer that offers his unique blend of hooking melodies, masterful sound design and a drop that’s bound to be a headbanger’s paradise. There’s no question why top-tier labels like Never Say Die, Deadbeats, Monstercat and more are tapping into the producer’s incredible talents.

“Cheese” is out now on Never Say Die. Stream/download here.

