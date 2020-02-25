Floret Loret’s sound is an intensely captivating one–it’s no wonder why tastemaker labels like mau5trap, Deadbeats and more have taken notice.

The Lakeland, Florida-based electronic music producer utilizes atmospheric sounds and textures to take listeners on a rewarding sonic journey. His ethereal productions are anything but simple; dynamic basslines, complex drum patterns and imaginative melodies all combine to create the unique blend that is Fernando Loret de Mola’s sound.

2019 was a major year for the producer who released his sophomore EP, Secluded Gardens, on Deadbeats and a single on mau5trap’s we are friends vol. 009 compilation. Coming up, he is scheduled to play at Okeechobee in March, along with having played EDC Orlando, Deadbeats Boca Raton and more.

Floret Loret’s exclusive guest mix features heaps of unreleased music and powerful tracks from names like CharlestheFirst, Effin, tsuruda and more. Listen below.

Tracklist

1. Floret Loret – Magenta Petals (0:00)

2. IMANU & Buunshin – Overwerk (1:27)

3. Rohaan – Breach (2:55)

4. Holly x Roger Wilco – Flight (3:30)

5. vide – abyss (5:30)

6. ID – ID (6:50)

7. SAKA – ID (8:20)

8. tsuruda – Dragon of the Darkest Flame (9:50)

9. Tek Genesis – Amber (11:00)

10. ID – ID (12:06)

11. CharlestheFirst – Balance (14:10)

12. Floret Loret – Juniper (15:30)

13. capshun x Floret Loret – Quintessence (16:45)

14. Flawed Mangoes – smoke (18:00)

15. Floret Loret – Surreal Malignancy (18:39)

16. P A T H x Floret Loret – Pact (19:30)

17. Effin – Uncomfortable (20:50)

18. X&G – Gravity ft. josh pan (Floret Loret Remix) (21:55)

19. Pigeon Hole x Thook – Vertigo (23:00)

20. Thook – Speed (23:10)

21. ID – ID (24:02)

22. Low Poly – Afters (25:58)

23. Floret Loret – Sage (27:25)

Connect with Floret Loret: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud