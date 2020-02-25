Leading Indian DJ/producer duo Progressive Brothers have debuted on Paradise Circus with a brand new dance-pop hit.
The new single features vocals from American singer/songwriter Kiara Brown and showcases the duo’s affinity for uplifting melodies and dancefloor-ready drops. Poignant piano melodies and powerful synthesizers combine with Brown’s infectious vocals to form the track’s addictive aura.
Progressive Brothers have seen an incredible amount of success in their home country, and it’s bound to translate over to the U.S. very soon. They have shared the stage with artists like DJ Snake, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Martin Garrix, Kygo and many more.
Get ahead of the hype and stream “Love For A Lifetime” below.
Connect with Progressive Brothers: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud