If melodic and uplifting EDM anthems are what you’re looking for, then John Lynx has just what you need.

The Chicago-based DJ/producer has debuted his brand new masterpiece, “Because Of You” alongside California singer/songwriter Angel Taylor. The two are a match made in heaven, as Lynx’s piano melodies shine brightly underneath the vocalist’s captivating vocals.

Lynx has over a decade of experience in the music industry. His passion for groundbreaking pop and touching electronic music is evident and shines through on “Because Of You.” Stream the brand new single below.

Connect with John Lynx: Facebook / Spotify