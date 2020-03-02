WAKAAN has just released five new tracks from TLZMN in the form of his DJINN EP. It landed just in time to hit the New Music Friday rush and the producer has served up an array of striking bass beats within the collection.

Moving between genres and packing in different tempos and styles, you can hear plenty of goodness from start to finish. We are particular fans of the crisp, uptempo “Technique,” whilst D&B fans will soak up “Deja Vu” with its rolling bassline.

Check out the full EP below.

Connect with TLZMN: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud