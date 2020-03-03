Deathstep demolisher Code: Pandorum has paved his own path in dubstep thanks to his pounding drums, deadly sound design and mysterious persona.

The ruthless producer has found himself on highly regarded labels, such as Bassrush, Kannibalen Records, Disciple and many more. With support from names like Excision, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Dirtyphonics and more, it’s clear that his talent should not be ignored. His audio/visual experience, Leviathan, has been showcased at some of the world’s largest festivals, including Rampage Open Air, Blacklist Festival, Ever After and more.

With his very own label, Crowsnest Audio, he has continued to grow his impact on the scene even further. We are pleased to present an exclusive guest mix featuring an incredible amount of unreleased music as well as his collaborations with names like Kai Wachi, MVRDA and more.

Stay tuned for Code: Pandorum’s fourth studio album coming 2020 and stream his exclusive mix below.

Tracklist:

0:00 Code: Pandorum – Art of the Devil

1:46 Code: Pandorum & Kai Wachi – Paimon

2:38 TenGraphs & Lev3l – Broken Will

3:50 Forreign – Annihilate

4:44 Code: Pandorum & Sadhu – the sickness

5:01 Phiso – Pattern Screamer (Code: Pandorum Bootleg)

5:56 Code: Pandorum & Whales – ID

6:48 Herobust – WTF

-> Code: Pandorum & Supercool! – Beast Mode

7:46 Brain Palace – ID

9:16 Code: Pandorum & FaceSplit – Panik

-> Code: Pandorum & FaceSplit – ID

10:11 Killsonik – Bloodlust (Code: Pandorum edit)

11:05 Code: Pandorum & Yookie – ID

11:57 Code: Pandorum & Sadhu – Long live the King

12:57 Code: Pandorum – ID

14:42 Code: Pandorum – ID (ft. Vulgatron)

16:38 Code: Pandorum – Dimension 3

18:20 FaceSplit – Daikatana (Code: Pandorum edit)

19:24 Code: Pandorum – Wake Up. Kill. Repeat. (ft. Kid Bookie)

20:03 Apashe – Lacrimosa (Code: Pandorum & TenGraphs remix) (ft. Qoiet)

21:06 Svdden Death – Brainstorm (Code: Pandorum Bootleg)

22:46 Code: Pandorum – The Devils

23:49 Brain Palace – ID

25:10 Code: Pandorum & MVRDA – Fuck Riddim

25:35 Code: Pandorum – ID (ft. Advm Stone)

26:48 Code: Pandorum – Penumbra (ft. Snowhite)

