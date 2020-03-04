Arguably one of the most in-demand singles of the year, CHEE’s “Vultures” has finally arrived on Deadbeats.

The South Africa-born, Philadelphia-residing artist makes his debut on the Zeds Dead imprint ahead of his Quarter Inch EP due in April. After being rinsed by artists like Liquid Stranger, EPROM, Ekali, G Jones and Mr. Carmack, the mind-bending single, which will be featured on the forthcoming EP, has finally landed.

“Vultures”showcases exemplary sound design, an addictive bassline and incredible production. The minimal, yet complex, track has been making its rounds across the dance music scene and CHEE is set to do the same. The DJ/producer can be found on the ongoing 65-date Subtronics Cyclops Tour as well as at upcoming festivals like EDC Las Vegas.

“I’m pleased to announce the release of my most anticipated single “Vultures.” This song means the world to me, it’s a body of work I‘ve made that blends the world of dance music that people love and experimental energy that resonates with me emotionally. Two worlds that collide that that fits like a puzzle. I hope you guys enjoy it, a journey, a stomper & a mind-bender.” – Chee

Stream/download “Vultures” here.

