Oddprophet is back with another groundbreaking release on Never Say Die Black Label.

The UK-based producer is gearing up for his four-track Optical Illusions EP on the SKiSM imprint. His relentless sound is showcased throughout the entire collection and is bound to cause intense neck-breaking.

“Phantasm,” available early, is a daunting track: his ominous breakdowns, astounding sound design and extraordinary production come together for the perfect teaser to the main course, which will be released this Friday.

The DJ/producer has released three EPs and five singles on both Never Say Die and the Black Label imprint, so he is no stranger to the SKiSM imprints. His Optical Illusions EP will be out this Friday. Pre-save the collection here and get an early listen of “Phantasm” below.

Connect with Oddprophet: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud