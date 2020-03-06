The musical pairing of Chet Porter and Alison Wonderland is one that is fueling our Friday. “Bummed,” out now via Ultra Music, features understated pop hooks and an indie-fused melody.

Explaining how the track came about, Porter revealed: “I recorded my vocals months and months later straight into my iPhone after Alison messaged me about these dolphins that were at her hotel. They looked so sad to be in this little pool, they weren’t even moving and just looked depressed and like they’d given up. I’ve read somewhere that dolphins can commit suicide by holding their breath until they die. Anyways, the song’s basically about dealing with depression. I wanted to mention different things like how a person can look happy, but it doesn’t mean they are. And like, I probably need therapy, but I can’t afford it.”

Wonderland’s vocals here are sweet and hazy, and perfectly complement those of Porter. With Chet about to head out on a spring tour, it’s time to soak up some fresh music from him.

Stream “Bummed” below.

