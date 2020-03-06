In honor of International Women’s Day, GRL GANG has released its debut compilation featuring 10 incredible tracks and collaborations.

The tracklist includes a four-way collaboration between JEANIE, LEVEL UP, MADGRRL and SIPPY as well as releases from Lizzy Jane, Jinx, Risik, LAYZ and more. With 100% proceeds from the release being donated to Girls, Inc, a non-profit organization with the central goal of empowering and inspiring girls and young women, GRL GANG is determined to continue making a difference.

GRL GANG is a community and platform launched by JEANIE in 2019 dedicated to expanding the presence of women in dance music. As a tightly knit community of DJs, producers, managers, publicists, artists and more, the women in GRL GANG continue to make themselves known through the release of the RIOT! Compilation.

Click here to stream/donate and listen below.

