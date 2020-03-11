Leotrix is paying homage to his country with a brand new single, which is bound to transcend much further than just Australia.

Out this Friday on his Gremlin EP, “Ode To Perth” is a head-turning production. Grime-inspired vocals and expert-level sound design come together for one of the producer’s most memorable tunes to date. With the makings of his next hit, the forthcoming single is bound to become a fan-favorite throughout the festival season.

Leotrix will be bringing the full Gremlin experience to multiple cities across Australia and New Zealand throughout his tour of the same name, which launched earlier this year.

Hear “Ode To Perth” below and pre-save the Gremlin EP here.

Connect with Leotrix: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud