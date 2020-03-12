The newest face rising in bass music is Aussie sensation Godlands. Her latest single “Smoke Em Up” proves she can stand with the heaviest of hitters in the trap scene.

Featuring a set of fire bars from up-and-coming emo rap phenom SAMPLEGOD, the track stands out for its experimental beats and slick sound design. For a trap song that could easily have gone generic or boring, Godlands production keeps things spicy with a wildly fun drop.

Godlands is no stranger to great collabs; the producer has previously worked with the likes of Lil Traffic, Blanke, JEANIE, and BOI. Coming in hot off her supporting role for Joyryde’s North American tour, she’s set to embark once again, this time supporting Steve Aoki on his Neon Future IV: The Color of Noise Tour. See tour dates and stream this track now below.

Godlands Tour Dates

March 06 – Great Hall At Avant Gardner – Brooklyn – NY

March 08 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh – PA

March 10 – Bogarts – Cincinnati – OH

March 11 – Agora Theater – Cleveland – OH

March 13 – Aragon Ballroom – Chicago – IL

March 14 – Armory – Minneapolis – MN

March 24 – The Norva – Norfolk – VA

March 25 – The Fillmore – Charlotte – NC

March 26 – The Ritz – Raleigh – NC

March 27 – Tabernacle – Atlanta – GA

** = Steve Aoki’s Neon Future IV: The Color of Noise Tour

Connect with Godlands: Facebook / Instagram / SoundCloud