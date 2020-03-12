Sable Valley starlet Montell2099 takes to the label for the release of his magnetic Forces EP.

The five-track collection has all of the bearings of electronic trap, but with a creative and out-of-the-box touch. “INTRO” proceeds the EP with melodic intertwinings and a moody bassline, which fits perfectly with the Sable Valley ethos. His anthemic collaboration with label boss RL Grime, “RUSYNTH” is understandably the highlight of the EP.

“I’ve been following RL Grime for a long time now, so for him to mess with my music is an honor,” says the New Zealand native of the collaboration. “Seeing the label come together has been dope to watch, it feels like a breath of fresh air in the electronic music landscape. I was in LA a year ago and we ended up linking up at his crib. We worked on ‘RUSYNTH’ from there. I think people can listen to the track and distinguish who did what. Henry just knows what works and what doesn’t – you only get that from experience.”

“BURNA,” released ahead of the EP, and “INSOMNIA” work cohesively as speaker-shaking cuts, with clear thoughts of live playability in mind. Finally, he closes the release out with “STARS,” a sparkly and experimental closer that rounds out the EP perfectly.

As for the EP in its entirety, he says, “It feels like the start of a new chapter for me. This EP is definitely a time stamp in my discography, I can look back on it and get a feel for where I was at musically. I’m excited to keep progressing and evolving from here.”

Stream/download FORCES here.