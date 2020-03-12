Up-and-coming producer Y-DAPT comes through with a brand new single and VIP that will leave you more than intrigued.

The genre-fluid release sits at 142 bpm and combines all the makings of breakbeat, hip-hop and bass music productions. With sultry vocals, live percussion and futuristic atmospheres, the single and its techno-inspired VIP are bound to rock any DJ’s sound system.

Y-DAPT and his experimental flair shine through his discography and we’re bound to hear more from the mysterious producer in 2020 and beyond.

Stream “Want You” below.