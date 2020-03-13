Trap newcomer anti. makes a statement on UZ’s Quality Goods Records with the 10th installment of their Quality Treats series.
The California-based producer makes his debut on the label with a heavy sustain note leading the drop, which is bound to slay any system in its path. An atmospheric breakdown provides a well-received contrast to the track’s maniacal second drop.
Connect with anti.: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud
“Putting this out with QGR is a literal dream come true,” says anti. of the release. “UZ has been one of my main inspirations throughout my entire music career and to not only be able to drop this track through his label, but to also be welcomed so graciously by him and his team is incredible and I can’t thank them all enough! Can’t wait to see what happens next >:)”
The underground favorite is quickly gaining traction, garnering support from some of the industry’s biggest names along the way, including Craze, Alison Wonderland, TYNAN, ATLiens and San Holo.
Stream “gate” below and stay tuned for much more from anti.