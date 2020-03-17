Never Say Die Black Label is celebrating its 100th release–and 5th anniversary–with a brand new EP from quickly rising producer Kill Feed.

His exciting forthcoming EP, Valley of Death, features the brain-melting single “Astral.” Starting off with ominous pads and ghoulish atmospheres, the track is a standout for its incredible sound design. Kill Feed combines clanging synths with minimalistic drum patterns and a Moody Good-influenced sound. Layers of bass notes create nothing but jaw-dropping results.

Kill Feed is one of the many exciting names coming out of Never Say Die’s consistent flow of releases. Having released his well-received Multiplayer EP with the label’s Black Label imprint in 2019, it only makes sense for him to ring in the label’s anniversary with another fan-favorite collection.

Get an early listen of “Astral” below and pre-save Valley of Death here.

Connect with Kill Feed: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud