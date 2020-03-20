LA native GAWM has been catching the ears of some bass music greats with his own brand of hybrid trap bangers. In a brilliant display of his style, out today is his long-awaited debut EP, “The Resurrection.”

The four songs on this project drip with a dark swag that is a trademark of GAWM’s music. “Dexter” flexes this quality with a sexy second drop that’ll give you the stank face. “Nephilim” with Foreign Suspects and “Break Em” with Runnit, showcase GAWM’s brilliance in sound design. The crow cawing sample on the “Lamia” is unique and strangely satisfying.

With his music being supported by the likes of Slander, ATLiens, NGTMRE, Skrillex, and Excision, GAWM is quickly on his way to becoming one of the most respected new talents in the game. I can’t wait to see where he goes from here.

