Producer Max M releases a powerful new single that is bound to provide some uplifting energy during these difficult times.

The high-energy release offers stunning vocals and blends the appealing melodies of pop music with the punch of a classic EDM release. The Max M vision falls perfectly in line with the crossover appeal of this track, and proves why he has been compared to the likes of Sia, Halsey and more.

With a lot of music in the works for the remainder of 2020, this is one name you’ll definitely want to keep your eyes and ears on this year.

Stream “Never Wanna Leave” below.

Connect with Max M: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud