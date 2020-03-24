Multi platinum selling vocalist VASSY is back with another high-energy single alongside New York City’s ONEDUO.

Just in time for festival season, “Blink” is a pop-inspired big room hit with main stage potential and no shortage of danceability. Her signature vocals shine brightly over a catchy melody, a massive buildup and a powerful drop led by her very own vocal chops.

“2020 marks my 10 year anniversary in doing music. It has been an incredible journey and blessing to follow my passion, to leave my beloved Australia and pursue the American Dream…. It has not been the easiest ride but certainly most rewarding as the fans have been supportive, loving and accepting. I cannot thank them enough….expect to hear new music from me this year. Blink which I worked on with OneDue who bring such a young fresh dynamic sound to the production, Im excited to see how the fans react……this release is just the first of many more to follow this year.” – Vassy

To date, VASSY has collaborated with some of dance music’s most iconic names, including Tiesto, Afrojack, David Guetta and more. Her recognizable vocals have been featured on several international TV campaigns and film trailers including Disney’s Frozen. Stay tuned for a lot more to come from the shining songwriter.

