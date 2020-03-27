Dubstep heavyweight L.U.X returns to Never Say Die’s Black Label imprint for a brand new release that will knock your socks off before you even have a chance to replay it.

Out now, “Toxicity” starts with an ominous melody and gurgling atmospheres before it drops into a concoction of venomous sound design and fatal drums. His melody comes back in before he reigns terror with an incredible second drop; one that will leave you wanting another dose of his deadly potion.

The brand new single is out now, stream below and download here.

Connect with L.U.X: Facebook / Twitter / SoundCloud